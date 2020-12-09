Lexerd Capital Acquires 152-Unit Multifamily Community in Birmingham

Communal amenities at Emerald Pointe include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, picnic area, playground and an onsite childcare facility.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Lexerd Capital Management LLC has acquired Emerald Pointe, a 152-unit multifamily community in Birmingham, through one of its funds. The property comprises 21 two- and three-story buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, picnic area, playground and an onsite childcare facility. The asset is situated at 2149 Emerald Pointe Drive, 11 miles south of downtown Birmingham. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.