REBusinessOnline

Lexerd Capital Acquires 152-Unit Multifamily Community in Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Emerald Pointe include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, picnic area, playground and an onsite childcare facility.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Lexerd Capital Management LLC has acquired Emerald Pointe, a 152-unit multifamily community in Birmingham, through one of its funds. The property comprises 21 two- and three-story buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, picnic area, playground and an onsite childcare facility. The asset is situated at 2149 Emerald Pointe Drive, 11 miles south of downtown Birmingham. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  