Lexerd Capital Buys 163-Unit Multifamily Community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Lexerd Capital Management LLC has bought Anchorage Viera, a 163-unit multifamily property in Louisville. The property, which the buyers renamed The Lory of Louisville, comprises 19 two-story buildings and a community building. The community was originally built in 1985 and has recently undergone a $2.5 million renovation to include new Hardiplank siding, roofing, parking lot seal and stripe and refreshed amenities including a clubhouse renovation. Lexerd Capital plans to also invest in further upgrades, including updating kitchens with backsplash and upgrading fixtures, as well as installing soft seating and a TV lounge to the common pool area. The Lory of Louisville is located at 201 Heritage Hill Trail, 14 miles east of downtown Louisville. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.