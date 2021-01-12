Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Sells 260,950 SF Life Sciences Campus in Metro Houston
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Biopharmaceutical firm Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot life sciences campus in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The campus comprises five buildings. Dan Boyles and Jon Silberman of NAI Partners represented Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, which is relocating to another property in The Woodlands, in the deal. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.
