Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease in Bridgewater, New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J. — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at Somerset Corporate Center I in Bridgewater, located in the northern part of the Garden State. Gregg Najarian and Slava Vaynberg of Savills represented Lexicon, which is relocating from Basking Ridge in the first quarter of 2023, in the lease negotiations. Other tenants at Somerset Corporate Center, which is owned by SJP Properties, include Qualcomm, Oracle and Merrill Lynch.