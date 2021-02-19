Lexin Capital Purchases Multifamily Community in Central Florida for $70.8M

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Lexin Capital, a New York-based private investor, has purchased The Jamison, a 315-unit multifamily property located in Kissimmee, for $70.8 million. Jay Ballard, Ken DelVillar, Bailey Smith and Patrick Coley of JLL represented the sellers, DeBartolo Development LLC and Upshot Capital Advisors, in the sale. The co-developers completed the apartment community in November 2020. DeBartolo Construction Services was the general contractor, and Forum Architecture was the architect.

The Jamison is located at 1040 Jamison Loop at the corner of US Highway 192 and Partin Settlement Road and is the first new multifamily construction in the area since 2008, according to DeBartolo Development. The apartment community includes seven, four-story buildings with studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom smart homes with an average size of 1,061 square feet.

The apartment’s amenities include a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse with workspaces, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor entertainment areas with a pool, grilling stations, tot lot, fire pits, dog park, covered social pavilion and reserved garage parking.