Lexington Land Development Breaks Ground on $65M Platt Springs Crossing Near Columbia, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Land Development Co., a locally based developer led by NAI Columbia shareholders Ben Kelly and Patrick Chambers, has broken ground on Platt Springs Crossing, a $65 million mixed-use development in the Columbia suburb of Lexington. The 57-acre project will comprise a Lowes Foods grocery store, 10,000 square feet of inline retail space, 13 retail outparcels and 142 residential townhouses.

In addition to the Lowes Foods anchor, confirmed tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill (which began construction earlier this summer), Panda Express, Whataburger, Harbor Freight Tools, Heartland Dental, WellStreet Urgent Care, Big Blue Marble Academy, Planet Fitness and Tidal Wave Car Wash.

A construction timeline was not disclosed, but it was reported in the year that the Lowes Foods grocery store is anticipated to open in third-quarter 2025. NAI Columbia is leasing the remaining available space at Platt Springs Crossing on behalf of Lexington Land Development.