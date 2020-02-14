Lexington Partners Signs 48,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

The firm will occupy the entire 20th and 21st floors of 399 Park Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — Lexington Partners LP, a manager of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds, has signed a 48,000-square-foot office lease at 399 Park Avenue, a Class A office building in Manhattan. Lexington Partners will occupy the entire 20th and 21st floors at the 1.7 million-square-foot building on a 15-year lease. The company is relocating from its previous office at 660 Madison Avenue. Martin Horner, Jim Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev of JLL represented Lexington Partners in the lease negotiations. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin and Arkady Smolyansky led a CBRE team that represented the building owner, Boston Properties.