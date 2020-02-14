REBusinessOnline

Lexington Partners Signs 48,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Lexington Partners LP, a manager of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds, has signed a 48,000-square-foot office lease at 399 Park Avenue, a Class A office building in Manhattan. Lexington Partners will occupy the entire 20th and 21st floors at the 1.7 million-square-foot building on a 15-year lease. The company is relocating from its previous office at 660 Madison Avenue. Martin Horner, Jim Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev of JLL represented Lexington Partners in the lease negotiations. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin and Arkady Smolyansky led a CBRE team that represented the building owner, Boston Properties.

The firm will occupy the entire 20th and 21st floors of 399 Park Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY — Lexington Partners LP, a manager of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds, has signed a 48,000-square-foot office lease at 399 Park Avenue, a Class A office building in Manhattan. Lexington Partners will occupy the entire 20th and 21st floors at the 1.7 million-square-foot building on a 15-year lease. The company is relocating from its previous office at 660 Madison Avenue. Martin Horner, Jim Wenk and Kirill Azovtsev of JLL represented Lexington Partners in the lease negotiations. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin and Arkady Smolyansky led a CBRE team that represented the building owner, Boston Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020