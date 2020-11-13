REBusinessOnline

Lexington Realty Sells Stake in Metro Houston Office Building Leased to Dow Chemical for $192M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Dow-Chemical-Lake-Jackson

Dow Chemical's office building in Lake Jackson totals 664,000 square feet. (image courtesy of Kirksey Architecture/Aker Imaging and Lexington Realty Trust)

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) has sold its interest in an office building in Lake Jackson, a city located south of Houston, for $192 million. Built in 2016, the 664,100-square-foot building is situated on a 34.1-acre site and was fully leased to Dow Chemical, which also operates a nearby manufacturing plant, at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed. In announcing this news, Lexington also disclosed the purchase of a 201,784-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Phoenix that is fully leased to an unspecified e-commerce firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  