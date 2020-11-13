Lexington Realty Sells Stake in Metro Houston Office Building Leased to Dow Chemical for $192M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Dow Chemical's office building in Lake Jackson totals 664,000 square feet. (image courtesy of Kirksey Architecture/Aker Imaging and Lexington Realty Trust)

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS — Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) has sold its interest in an office building in Lake Jackson, a city located south of Houston, for $192 million. Built in 2016, the 664,100-square-foot building is situated on a 34.1-acre site and was fully leased to Dow Chemical, which also operates a nearby manufacturing plant, at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed. In announcing this news, Lexington also disclosed the purchase of a 201,784-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Phoenix that is fully leased to an unspecified e-commerce firm.