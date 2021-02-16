REBusinessOnline

Lexington Realty Trust Purchases Industrial Facility in Lakeland, Florida for $22.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

LAKELAND, FLA. — Lex Lakeland LLC, an affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust, has purchased a 222,134-square-foot industrial property at 5275 Drane Field Road in Lakeland for $22.3 million. The newly constructed, tilt-wall facility is located on 19.5 acres approximately 2.8 miles from Interstate 4. Ryan Vaught, Robyn Hurrell and Oliver de la Croix-Vaubois of Colliers International represented the seller, Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Bobeck Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer, a New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT), was self-represented.

At the time of the sale, the Lakeland property was 52.9 percent leased to Motion Industries, which occupies 117,440 square feet. Motion Industries is an industrial solutions company based in Birmingham, Ala.

