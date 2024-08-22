Thursday, August 22, 2024
Leyendecker Begins Renovation, Expansion of Cotulla High School Campus

by Taylor Williams

COTULLA, TEXAS — General contractor Leyendecker Construction has begun the renovation and expansion of the high school campus of the Independent School District (ISD) of Cotulla, which is located about 90 miles southwest of San Antonio. Designed by Pfluger Architects, the project will be executed in two phases and will bring the total square footage of the campus, which was originally built in 1957, to 137,000 square feet. Completion is slated for late 2026. The project is being financed by a $65 million bond that was approved in May 2022. The Cotulla ISD serves about 1,200 students, and roughly 400 pupils attend the high school.

