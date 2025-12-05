L&F Distributors Opens 222,000 SF Industrial Facility in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Beverage supplier L&F Distributors has opened a 222,000-square-foot industrial facility in El Paso’s Lower Valley region. The distribution facility includes a warehouse with 34-foot clear heights and 18 loading docks (expandable to 27). The property also houses collaborative workspaces, a hospitality suite, a dedicated health and wellness center with an employee gym, a standalone vehicle maintenance facility and an onsite fueling station. Architecture firm HDA designed the project.