L&F Distributors to Open 220,000 SF Industrial Facility in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — L&F Distributors, a South Texas-based wholesaler of alcoholic beverages, will open a 220,000-square-foot industrial facility in El Paso. The facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 26 loading docks and two levels of office space, and the site can support another 68,500 square feet of expansion. HDA Architects is designing the project, and Catamount Constructors is serving as the general contractor. Construction began earlier this month and is expected to be complete in 2025.