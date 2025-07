GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — California-based logistics company LFD Forwarding has signed a 12,070-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The space is located within Building 3 at Woodlands Business Center, a 91,854-square-foot complex. Jason Finch and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Stonelake Capital Partners, in the lease negotiations. Collin Hu of eXp Commercial represented the tenant.