LG Development Purchases Land in Chicago for $32M, Plans Apartment Development

CHICAGO — LG Development has paid more than $32 million for a 1.3-acre land site at 1143 W. Lake St. in Chicago. LG plans to develop two apartment buildings with 665 units and 290 parking spaces. Both buildings will include ground-floor retail space. Scott Maesel and Drew Dillon of SVN | Chicago Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.