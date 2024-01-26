LG Electronics Opens 100,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — LG Electronics, a division of South Korean conglomerate LG Corp., has opened a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Worth for the assembly of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. According to local broadcast news outlet WFAA, the facility is located at 2153 Eagle Parkway in the Alliance submarket on the city’s north side. The facility will have an annual production capacity of more than 10,000 units and has been designed with support for future expansion in mind.