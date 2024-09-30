Liberty Development Partners Buys 1,149 Acres in Dayton, Texas for Industrial Expansion Project

DAYTON, TEXAS — Liberty Development Partners has purchased 1,149 acres for an industrial expansion project in Dayton, about 40 miles northeast of Houston. The acreage represents the next phase of expansion of Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a rail-served, master-planned development. Tony Patronella of Read King, along with Logan Havel and Charles Blaschke of Edge Realty Partners, represented the seller, private investor Sammi Damek, in the land transaction. John Littman, Kelley Parker and Coe Parker of Cushman & Wakefield represented Liberty Development Partners. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is ultimately planned for 3,800 acres across three phases of expansion.