Monday, September 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Liberty Development Partners Buys 1,149 Acres in Dayton, Texas for Industrial Expansion Project

by Taylor Williams

DAYTON, TEXAS — Liberty Development Partners has purchased 1,149 acres for an industrial expansion project in Dayton, about 40 miles northeast of Houston. The acreage represents the next phase of expansion of Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a rail-served, master-planned development. Tony Patronella of Read King, along with Logan Havel and Charles Blaschke of Edge Realty Partners, represented the seller, private investor Sammi Damek, in the land transaction. John Littman, Kelley Parker and Coe Parker of Cushman & Wakefield represented Liberty Development Partners. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is ultimately planned for 3,800 acres across three phases of expansion.

You may also like

Lone Star PACE Provides $40M in C-PACE Financing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 152-Unit Oaks of Kingwood...

Joint Venture to Develop 135,000 SF Shopping Center...

BRKTHROUGH to Open 20,000 SF Entertainment Venue in...

Taconic Partners, NREA Begin Leasing 330-Unit Multifamily Project...

Olshan Properties, O’Connor Capital Complete 221-Unit Senior Living...

Walters Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Nouvini Property Investments Buys Long Island Retail Property...

Subtext, Nuveen to Develop 626-Bed Student Housing Community...