REBusinessOnline

Liberty Development Partners Buys 1,158-Acre Industrial Development Site in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Liberty Development Partners, a joint venture between locally based firms Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics & Development Resources, has purchased Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 1,158-acre industrial development site in Houston. The shovel-ready site is located at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and U.S. Highway 90 on the city’s east side. Liberty Development Partners also acquired CMC Railroad, a freight provider and service network within Gulf Inland Logistics Park that connects to the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad. Prior to this deal, the joint venture acquired a 200-acre adjacent parcel to allow for expansion of the site. Construction plans and timelines for the existing Gulf Inland Logistics Park site and the adjacent tract have not yet been finalized. Trez Capital provided $66.5 million in acquisition financing for the joint venture’s purchase of CMC Railroad and an undisclosed portion of the land that will house the first phase of industrial development.

Featured Properties  