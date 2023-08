HOUSTON — Liberty Litigation Support has signed a 4,207-square-foot office lease at 12777 Jones Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building was constructed in 1982, renovated in 2021 and totals 119,388 square feet. Chase Mcateer of Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Strauss of Belvoir Real Estate Group represented the landlord on an internal basis.