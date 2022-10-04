REBusinessOnline

Liberty National Buys Development Site in Downtown San Diego for SkyLine West Mixed-Use Tower

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Western

SAN DIEGO — Liberty National Corp. has acquired a 15,000-square-foot site at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ash Street in downtown San Diego from Nellis Corp. for an undisclosed price.

Liberty plans to develop SkyLine West, a mixed-use tower with residential, retail and restaurant space, on the site.

The 37-story tower will offer more than 250 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom designs, ranging from 550 square feet to 1,600 square feet. Residences will feature energy-efficient appliances, private balconies and high-end finishes. On-site amenities will include a fitness center, swimming pool, spa, lounge, conference rooms, business center, library, pet grooming room and billiards. Additionally, the development will feature sustainable components and be built using LEED standards.

The company plans to submit development plans to the City of San Diego by summer 2023, with construction commencement scheduled for summer 2024.

