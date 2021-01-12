REBusinessOnline

Liberty University to Redevelop Portion of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

The university will demolish the Macy's building in the first quarter of this year and plans to turn the area into an open-air shopping center with a food hall.

LYNCHBURG, VA. — Liberty University will redevelop the west end of River Ridge, a regional mall in Lynchburg that the university owns. The enclosed shopping mall is located less than one mile from campus. The university will demolish the Macy’s building in the first quarter of this year and plans to turn the area into an open-air shopping center with a food hall. The renovated shopping area will feature higher store elevations and urban-esque storefront designs, as well as an outdoor venue for family-themed community events. Liberty University plans to deliver the food hall in late 2021 and the rest of the project in 2022. JLL manages the mall on behalf of the owner.

