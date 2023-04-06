Libitzky Property Buys Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa for $25.4M

MESA, ARIZ. — Libitzky Property Cos. has purchased Gateway Technology Commerce Center, a two-building, 138,692-square-foot industrial project in Mesa, for $25.4 million.

Gateway Technology Commerce Center is located at 7535 E. Ray Road, with immediate adjacency to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and freeway frontage exposure to the Loop 202. The Class A asset was built in 2019. It is fully leased to six tenants.

Steve Lindley, Alexandra Loye, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover with Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets and private capital teams in Phoenix represented the seller, along with Will Strong and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial advisory group.