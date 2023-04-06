Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Gateway Technology Commerce Center is a two-building, 138,692-square-foot industrial project in Mesa, Arizona.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Libitzky Property Buys Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa for $25.4M

by Jeff Shaw

MESA, ARIZ. — Libitzky Property Cos. has purchased Gateway Technology Commerce Center, a two-building, 138,692-square-foot industrial project in Mesa, for $25.4 million. 

Gateway Technology Commerce Center is located at 7535 E. Ray Road, with immediate adjacency to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and freeway frontage exposure to the Loop 202. The Class A asset was built in 2019. It is fully leased to six tenants. 

Steve Lindley, Alexandra Loye, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover with Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets and private capital teams in Phoenix represented the seller, along with Will Strong and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial advisory group.

You may also like

Hanley Arranges $2.9M Sale of Taco Bell-Occupied Property...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Retail...

Triangle Equities Completes $136M Recapitalization of Queens Industrial...

Law Firm Leases Office Space at ROW DTLA...

Pickard Commercial Group, NAI Pleasant Valley Complete Merger...

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial...

Founders 3 Brokers $1.6M Sale of Industrial Building...

Condyne Capital Underway on 60,000 SF Industrial Project...

Diverse User Demand Buoys Columbus in Uncertain Global...