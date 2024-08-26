Monday, August 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Parc-Germann-Chandler-AZ
Located in Chandler, Ariz., Parc Germann consists of a 92,261-square-foot facility and a 132,210-square-foot warehouse.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Libitzky Property Cos. Buys 224,471 SF Parc Germann Industrial Campus in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Libitzky Property Cos. has acquired Parc Germann, a two-building industrial campus in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, for an undisclosed price. Built in 2020, Parc Germann offers a total of 224,471 square feet of Class A industrial space that was 100 percent leased to three tenants at the time of acquisition.

Situated on 16 acres, Parc Germann features a 92,261-square-foot building at 2215 E. Germann Road and a 132,210-square-foot warehouse at 2225 E. Germann Road. The buildings feature 28-foot clear heights and the campus offers 62 dock-high doors, 14 drive-in doors, 262 parking spaces and ideal ingress/egress.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Callahan Conway of Cushman & Wakefield National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition.

You may also like

Extended Stay America Opens 146-Room Hotel in Portland,...

Bridge Housing, R.D. Olson Construction Complete 69-Unit Affordable...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Ash Business Center in...

Gantry Arranges $15.5M Refinancing for Lake View Village...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 99,096 SF Shopping...

Innovative Resources for Independence Buys Queens Retail Building...

Northmarq Brokers $55M Sale of Braxton at Lake...

Pearlmark, Seastone Capital Acquire 433,039 SF Industrial Building...

American Landmark Purchases 304-Unit Ingleside Apartments in North...