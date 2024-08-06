Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Located in Englewood, Colo., Rampart Center features 100,455 square feet of office/flex space spread across two buildings.
Libitzky Property Cos. Sells Rampart Center Office/Flex Property in Englewood, Colorado for $18M

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Libitzky Property Cos. has completed the sale of Rampart Center, a two-building asset in Englewood, just south of Denver. River Rise Capital acquired the asset for $18 million.

Located at 7173 and 7245 S. Havana St., Rampart Center offers 100,455 square feet of office/flex space spread across two buildings. The single-story properties were originally built in 1999 and have gone through recent improvements, including the addition of a fitness center.

At the time of sale, Rampart Center was 94 percent leased to five tenants in a variety of industries, including government services, healthcare, engineering and co-working.

Larry Thiel and Sean Whitney of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

