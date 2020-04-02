Lidl Opens $100M Regional Distribution Center in Cecil County, Maryland

CECIL COUNTY, MD. — Lidl has opened a 700,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Cecil County. The German-based grocer invested $100 million in the project, which is expected to create more than 200 full-time jobs. Cecil County is situated in northeast Maryland, 53 miles from Baltimore and 60 miles from Philadelphia. Lidl officials said the center will service stores in five states. The discount grocer operates more than 85 stores in nine states on the East Coast. This is the second distribution center Lidl is developing in 2020, having broken ground on a facility in Covington, Ga. in early February.