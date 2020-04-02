REBusinessOnline

Lidl Opens $100M Regional Distribution Center in Cecil County, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

CECIL COUNTY, MD. — Lidl has opened a 700,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Cecil County. The German-based grocer invested $100 million in the project, which is expected to create more than 200 full-time jobs. Cecil County is situated in northeast Maryland, 53 miles from Baltimore and 60 miles from Philadelphia. Lidl officials said the center will service stores in five states. The discount grocer operates more than 85 stores in nine states on the East Coast. This is the second distribution center Lidl is developing in 2020, having broken ground on a facility in Covington, Ga. in early February.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business