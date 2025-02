PARAMUS, N.J. — German discount grocer Lidl has opened a 25,000-square-foot grocery store in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The store is housed within a freestanding building at 651 U.S. Route 17 and offers Lidl’s traditional selections of cured meats and cheeses, as well as a bakery. Lidl expects the store opening to create about 25 new jobs within the community.