Lidl Opens 28,000 SF Grocery Store at Brunswick Shopping Center in New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — German discount grocer Lidl has opened a 28,000-square-foot store at Brunswick Shopping Center, a 288,000-square-foot retail center located in North-Central New Jersey. Other tenants at the property include LA Fitness, Muscle Maker Grill, GNC, Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty, McDonald’s, Sherwin Williams and Community Dental. New Jersey-based Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed. Lidl now operates 10 stores in New Jersey.