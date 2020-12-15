Lidl Opens 30,000 SF Grocery Store in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — German discount grocer Lidl has opened a 30,000-square-foot store within Harbor Point Marketplace in the Northern New Jersey city of Bayonne. Larry Anderson, Steve Durak and Dina Santarelli of Sabre Real Estate Advisors LLC, the national retail advisory practice of the Sabre real estate group of companies, represented Lidl in its site selection and acquisition of the land. The grand opening took place on Nov. 18.