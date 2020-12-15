REBusinessOnline

Lidl Opens 30,000 SF Grocery Store in Bayonne, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

BAYONNE, N.J. — German discount grocer Lidl has opened a 30,000-square-foot store within Harbor Point Marketplace in the Northern New Jersey city of Bayonne. Larry Anderson, Steve Durak and Dina Santarelli of Sabre Real Estate Advisors LLC, the national retail advisory practice of the Sabre real estate group of companies, represented Lidl in its site selection and acquisition of the land. The grand opening took place on Nov. 18.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  