Lidl Plans to Open 50 New Grocery Stores on East Coast by End of 2021

ARLINGTON, VA. — Discount grocer Lidl US plans to open 50 new stores in nine states on the East Coast by the end of 2021. Arlington, Va.-based Lidl US will invest $500 million and hire 2,000 employees as part of the expansion. The footprints of the new stores will include six in Georgia, one in South Carolina, five in North Carolina, seven in Virginia, 10 in Maryland, six in New York, 10 in New Jersey, one in Delaware and four in Pennsylvania. Germany-based Lidl currently operates 11,000 grocery stores in 32 countries.