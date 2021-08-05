Lidl to Open 30,000 SF Grocery Store in Commack, New York

COMMACK, N.Y. — German discount grocer Lidl will open a 30,000-square-foot store at Mayfair Shopping Center, a 222,000-square-foot regional power center in Commack, located on Long Island. Lidl will backfill a space previously occupied by Stein Mart, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Mayfair Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Capital One Bank, Jos. A. Bank, Outback Steakhouse, Rite Aid, Sherwin Williams, The Tutoring Center, Tropical Smoothie and Verizon Wireless, among others. Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.