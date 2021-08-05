REBusinessOnline

Lidl to Open 30,000 SF Grocery Store in Commack, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

COMMACK, N.Y. — German discount grocer Lidl will open a 30,000-square-foot store at Mayfair Shopping Center, a 222,000-square-foot regional power center in Commack, located on Long Island. Lidl will backfill a space previously occupied by Stein Mart, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Mayfair Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Capital One Bank, Jos. A. Bank, Outback Steakhouse, Rite Aid, Sherwin Williams, The Tutoring Center, Tropical Smoothie and Verizon Wireless, among others. Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews