NEW YORK CITY — German discount grocer Lidl will open a 34,484-square-foot store at Glen Oaks Shopping Center in Queens. Ken Schuckman of Schuckman Realty represented Lidl in the lease negotiations. Randall Briskin represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis. The store, which is scheduled to open sometime next year, will be Lidl’s third in the borough.