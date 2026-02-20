Lied Center for Performing Arts Begins $35M Expansion Project in Lincoln, Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln has begun “Building the Future,” a $35 million privately funded addition and renovation to Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center, which is located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The project will include a new entrance along Q Street as well as enhanced lobbies, a new studio theater and numerous other enhancements. Construction site preparations began in early February following the project’s approval by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Lied Center performances and programs will continue throughout construction. The project is slated for completion in fall 2027.

The Lied Center opened in 1990 and was created with support from the Lied Foundation Trust. The center serves over 200,000 people per year at performance events, conferences and conventions and through its partnership with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra as the orchestra in residence.

The Lied Center’s current venue spaces are dedicated to season performances, rental events and special programs. The new studio theater, totaling 11,150 square feet, will provide space for K-12 and Husker student performances. With space for performances, workshops, arts education classes and rehearsals, the new studio theater will enable independent activities to take place even when a national touring performance is in the center’s main hall. The addition includes a dressing room, shared foyer, enhanced common areas and a new donor lounge. A new entry lobby with ticket office will be constructed on the south side of the building.

Additionally, roughly 25,250 square feet across all three levels will be updated to enhance lobbies and improve circulation and accessibility.

HDR is the project architect, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. is the construction manager. Theatre Projects and Threshold are project consultants.