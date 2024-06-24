Monday, June 24, 2024
Shoreview Business Campus is 91 percent leased.
Life Link III Signs 12,827 SF Medical Office Lease at Shoreview Business Campus in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

SHOREVIEW, MINN. — Life Link III has signed a 12,827-square-foot medical office lease at Shoreview Business Campus, a flex property in the northeast Minneapolis suburb of Shoreview. The nonprofit medical air transportation company has begun occupying the new space. The property is 91 percent leased with three additional medical office tenants, including Allina Medical Clinic, Allina Health Urgent Care and Courage Kenny Sports & Physical Therapy. The RMR Group owns and manages the asset. John Ryden, Jerry Driessen and Maxx Schindel of CBRE represented RMR in the lease.

