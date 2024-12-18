Life Time Opens New 65,000 SF Gym in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills Neighborhood

ATLANTA — Life Time has opened its newest 65,000-square-foot gym, marking the eighth location in Atlanta and the first in DeKalb County for the Minnesota-based fitness brand. Located on eight acres at 1515 Sheridan Road NE, the Life Time North Druid Hills athletic club made its debut on Monday, Dec. 16 and is now offering waitlist sign-ups for potential members.

The club offers a range of 150 classes with five boutique studios for barre, cycling, group fitness, yoga and Pilates, as well as dedicated spaces for its Signature Group Training programs Alpha, GTX and UltraFit. Additional amenities include multiple pickleball courts, strength and cardio equipment, a five-lane indoor pool, dedicated workout recovery spaces, LifeSpa and LifeCafé services, dressing rooms and childcare services.

Life Time’s outdoor space also features a bistro, beach club, pool deck, private cabanas and chairs, 12 racquet sport courts and a courtside lounge and bar. Life Time recently renovated its existing gym in Peachtree Corners and plans to open a new gym in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter area next year.