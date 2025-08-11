Monday, August 11, 2025
Life Time Perimeter is a three-story, 79,000-square-foot athletic club that features several pickleball and tennis courts, a beach club-style swimming pool area and an expansive fitness floor, among other uses.
Life Time Opens Ninth Athletic Club in Atlanta at Concourse Office Campus

by Abby Cox

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Life Time, a leading healthy lifestyle fitness brand, has opened its ninth athletic club in Atlanta in the northern suburb of Sandy Springs. Situated between the “King and Queen” office towers along the confluence of I-285 and Ga. Highway 400, Life Time Perimeter transformed the former Concourse Athletic Club into a three-story, 79,000-square-foot facility.

The multimillion-dollar renovation includes eight outdoor pickleball courts, five tennis courts and a beach club-style swimming pool area. Other facilities include an expansive fitness floor with cardio equipment, resistance machines and free weights, as well as a recovery space that features water massage and cold therapy chairs. The club also offers more than 100 classes weekly, including barre, yoga and Pilates, a LifeCafe and a Kids Academy.

Life Time Perimeter joins other area athletic clubs in the Atlanta submarket including Alpharetta, Sugarloaf, Johns Creek, Woodstock, Peachtree Corners, Buckhead and North Druid Hills, which opened in December 2024.

