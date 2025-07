NEW YORK CITY — Life Time will open a 52,000-square-foot fitness club at 10 Bryant, a 30-story office building located at 452 Fifth Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The facility will feature a cold plunge pool and a steam room, a spa with red light therapy service, coworking and library spaces, barre and yoga studios and personal training space. JLL represented the landlord, Property & Building Corp., in the lease negotiations.