LifeCare, ERG Enterprises to Develop 100,000 SF Seniors Housing Community in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Seniors housing developer LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment firm ERG Enterprises will develop The Blake at Tyler, a 100,000-square-foot community that will be located about 100 miles east of Dallas. The property, the number of units of which was not disclosed, will be situated within The Crossing mixed-use development. The Blake at Tyler will offer assisted living units in various floor plans and studio and one-bedroom memory care units. Blake Management Group will operate the property, which is scheduled to open in 2023.