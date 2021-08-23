REBusinessOnline

LifeCare, ERG Enterprises to Develop 100,000 SF Seniors Housing Community in Tyler, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Seniors housing developer LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment firm ERG Enterprises will develop The Blake at Tyler, a 100,000-square-foot community that will be located about 100 miles east of Dallas. The property, the number of units of which was not disclosed, will be situated within The Crossing mixed-use development. The Blake at Tyler will offer assisted living units in various floor plans and studio and one-bedroom memory care units. Blake Management Group will operate the property, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews