LifeCare, ERG Enterprises to Develop 100,000 SF Seniors Housing Property in Lubbock

The Blake at Lubbock is scheduled to open in 2023.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Seniors housing developer LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment group ERG Enterprises have unveiled plans for The Blake at Lubbock, a seniors housing community in West Texas. The number of units was not disclosed. The property will offer assisted living and memory care units. Blake Management Group will operate the property upon completion, which is slated for 2023.