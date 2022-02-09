LifeCare, ERG Enterprises to Develop 100,000 SF Seniors Housing Property in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Seniors housing developer LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment group ERG Enterprises have unveiled plans for The Blake at Lubbock, a seniors housing community in West Texas. The number of units was not disclosed. The property will offer assisted living and memory care units. Blake Management Group will operate the property upon completion, which is slated for 2023.
