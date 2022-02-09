REBusinessOnline

LifeCare, ERG Enterprises to Develop 100,000 SF Seniors Housing Property in Lubbock

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

The-Blake-at-Lubbock

The Blake at Lubbock is scheduled to open in 2023.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Seniors housing developer LifeCare Properties and New Orleans-based investment group ERG Enterprises have unveiled plans for The Blake at Lubbock, a seniors housing community in West Texas. The number of units was not disclosed. The property will offer assisted living and memory care units. Blake Management Group will operate the property upon completion, which is slated for 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  