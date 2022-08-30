REBusinessOnline

Lifeline Signs 41,375 SF Office Lease in Marlborough, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Lifeline Systems Co., a provider of medical alert devices and technology, has signed a 41,375-square-foot office lease in Marlborough, a western suburb of Boston. The tenant will relocate from nearby Framingham to the third floor of a 116,786-square-foot building at 200 Donald Lynch Blvd. in 2023. Kelleher & Sadowsky represented the landlord, Minardi Ltd., in the lease negotiations.

