REBusinessOnline

LifeMD Signs 7,500 SF Office Lease at 236 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Telemedicine provider LifeMD Inc. has signed a 7,500-square-foot office lease at 236 Fifth Avenue, an 11-story building in Midtown Manhattan that was originally built in 1907. The owner, Kaufman Organization, acquired the property in 2018 and implemented a value-add program. Grant Greenspan and Jared Sternberg represented the landlord on an internal basis in the lease negotiations. Joshua Berg of Newmark represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the space in December.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  