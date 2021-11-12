LifeMD Signs 7,500 SF Office Lease at 236 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Telemedicine provider LifeMD Inc. has signed a 7,500-square-foot office lease at 236 Fifth Avenue, an 11-story building in Midtown Manhattan that was originally built in 1907. The owner, Kaufman Organization, acquired the property in 2018 and implemented a value-add program. Grant Greenspan and Jared Sternberg represented the landlord on an internal basis in the lease negotiations. Joshua Berg of Newmark represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the space in December.