Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

LifeMine Signs 56,456 SF Life Sciences Lease in Watertown, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Biopharmaceutical company LifeMine has signed a 56,465-square-foot life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The building at 66 Galen St. is a newly completed, 225,000-square-foot facility that is part of a larger, 450,000-square-foot campus. Evan Gallagher and John Carroll of Colliers represented LifeMine in the lease negotiations. Duncan Gratton, Connor Barnes and Joe Pearce of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group.

You may also like

Kids Empire Opens 12,000 SF Indoor Playground in...

GCP Paper USA Signs 99,926 SF Industrial Lease...

New Tenants Open at Collection at Chevy Chase...

Leggat McCall, Granite Complete 475,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Kane Realty Signs Healthcare Staffing Company to 46,309...

Prism Capital to Undertake Multifamily Redevelopment Project in...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $9.8M Sale of Multifamily...

O,R&L Commercial Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Industrial...

Nemo Tile Signs 30,046 SF Industrial Lease in...