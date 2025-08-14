Lifespace Breaks Ground on $49M Expansion Project for Seniors Housing Community in South Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Lifespace Communities has broken ground on a $49 million expansion project at Harbour’s Edge, a senior living community in Delray Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County.

Upon completion, the expansion will add 24 assisted living apartments and 16 memory care apartments to the property, as well as new amenities. These planned additions include a garden with a walking path, third-floor terrace for assisted living residents, spa, bar, wellness gym, dedicated dining rooms, kitchens and activity spaces.

Lifespace, a nonprofit organization that owns and operates 15 seniors housing properties across seven states, plans to begin construction on the expansion next week.