Lifespace Breaks Ground on Independent Living Expansion in Downers Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Lifespace Communities has broken ground on an expansion project at Oak Trace, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. The expansion is Phase II of a $112 million reinvestment project at the community. The first phase, which converted some units to assisted living to complete the continuum of care, was completed in 2019.

Phase II will add 145 independent living apartments, bringing the total from 232 to 377. Completion is scheduled for 2023. In addition to increasing the number of available independent living apartments, new construction will include a clubhouse featuring a fitness center, pool, salon, casual dining venue, café seating, multipurpose room, living room and new lobby. Existing common areas will also be renovated. Once the second phase of construction is completed, the health center will be connected to the existing independent living building via the new clubhouse.

In addition to the independent living units, the senior living community currently features 66 assisted living apartments, 28 memory support suites and 104 skilled nursing suites.

