Lifespace Communities Acquires 257-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Geneva, Illinois

GreenFields of Geneva was built in 2012.

GENEVA, ILL. ­— Lifespace Communities has acquired GreenFields of Geneva, a nonprofit, 257-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Geneva, approximately 40 miles west of downtown Chicago. Friendship Senior Options (FSO) sold the property for an undisclosed price. FSO will continue to provide management services through June, at which time the community will fully transition onto Lifespace management, systems and support. The sale brings Lifespace’s total portfolio to 18 communities, including three in metro Chicago. Located on 26 acres bordering two championship golf courses, GreenFields includes walking paths, a fishing pond and a 3.5-acre native prairie. More than 200 residents call the community home. GreenFields opened its doors in 2012.