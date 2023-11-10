Friday, November 10, 2023
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Lifespire Inc. Signs 20,026 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — LifeSpire Inc., an educational organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, has signed a 20,026-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant is relocating from the Financial District to the fourth and fifth floors of the 462 Seventh Avenue, a 23-story building that was originally constructed in 1925. Darell Handler of Handler Real Estate Organization represented Lifespire in the lease negotiations. Michael Heaner and Sam Stein represented the landlord, The Kaufman Organization, on an internal basis.

