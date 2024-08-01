Thursday, August 1, 2024
LifeSpire of Virginia, which acquired The Summit in late 2021, plans to complete the expansion over the next 24 months.
LifeSpire Plans $80M Expansion of Seniors Housing Campus in Lynchburg, Virginia

by John Nelson

LYNCHBURG, VA. — LifeSpire of Virginia has announced plans for an $80 million expansion of The Summit, a continuing care retirement community in Lynchburg, about 55 miles east of Roanoke, Va.

Although the number of units was not disclosed, the company says the project will “create dozens of new residences” via 18 cottage homes and multiple villa options, as well as a new memory care neighborhood. The nonprofit LifeSpire of Virginia, which acquired The Summit in late 2021, plans to complete the expansion over the next 24 months.

The Summit sits on a 125-acre campus, which comprises scenic trails; a 10-acre lake for fishing, kayaking and canoeing; and forested areas.

