AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Behavioral Health Practice Services LLC, doing business as LifeStance Health, has signed a 4,810-square-foot medical office lease at 2251 N. Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills. David McHabnay and James Mitchell of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the landlord, Five Points Professional Office Building LLC. Brandon Carnegie and Jamee Jester of CBRE represented the tenant, which signed an 89-month lease.