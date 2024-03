NEW YORK CITY — LIFT Inc. has signed a five-year, 3,500-square-foot office lease in The Bronx. The nonprofit organization will cut the ribbon on its custom-built space at the building at 412-424 E. 147th St. later this month. Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jesse Rubens of JLR Realty Inc. represented the landlord.