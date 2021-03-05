LIFTbuild to Construct 16-Story Residential Tower in Detroit’s Greektown Neighborhood
DETROIT — LIFTbuild will construct The Exchange, a 16-story residential tower in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood. The project will include 153 apartment units and 12 for-sale condominiums. There will also be ground-level rental office suites and retail space totaling 166,742 square feet. Amenities will include a valet and concierge, fitness and yoga studio and an outdoor terrace. LIFTbuild expects to break ground later this year with completion slated for 2022. LIFTbuild is a subsidiary of Southfield-based general contractor Barton Malow.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.