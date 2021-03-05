LIFTbuild to Construct 16-Story Residential Tower in Detroit’s Greektown Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for The Exchange, which will include 153 apartment units and 12 condos. (Rendering courtesy of LIFTbuild)

DETROIT — LIFTbuild will construct The Exchange, a 16-story residential tower in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood. The project will include 153 apartment units and 12 for-sale condominiums. There will also be ground-level rental office suites and retail space totaling 166,742 square feet. Amenities will include a valet and concierge, fitness and yoga studio and an outdoor terrace. LIFTbuild expects to break ground later this year with completion slated for 2022. LIFTbuild is a subsidiary of Southfield-based general contractor Barton Malow.