Lightbeam Health Solutions Signs 33,000 SF Office Lease in Coppell, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Lightbeam Health Solutions, a provider of software for the healthcare industry, has signed a 33,000-square-foot office lease at Cypress Waters in Coppell, located north of DFW International Airport. Cribb Altman, Jon McNeil and Harrison Burt of JLL represented the tenant, which is increasing its local footprint by 50 percent, in the lease negotiations. Marijke Lantz Flowers internally represented the landlord, Billingsley Co.





