REBusinessOnline

Lightbulb Capital Acquires 390-Unit Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Cooper-Apartments-Fort-Worth

The Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth totals 390 units. The property was built in 2021.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — An affiliate of Lightbulb Capital Group, the family office of Los Angeles-based investor Jay Schuminsky, has acquired The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment community in Fort Worth’s Near Southside Medical District. Built in 2021, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with keyless entry systems, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios, as well as townhomes. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center, fitness center, coworking lounge, media room and a pet lounge and wash area. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Lang Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured Lightbulb Capital as the buyer.

